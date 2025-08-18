3 Escape Death As Vehicle Plunges Into River

The vehicle in the river

Three persons narrowly escaped death after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a river at Wassa Abasa in the Wassa East District of the Western Region.

Their Toyota vehicle with registration number GE-9009-23 was moving from Twifo Praso to Ateiku on Saturday when it plunged into the Aprapong River.

The three were out of danger but sustained minor injuries when some of the residents rushed to the scene.

They were later taken to a nearby health facility where they were treated and discharged.

Officials from National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the district rushed to the scene and helped to remove the vehicle from the river.

Some of the residents claimed that the driver swerved to avoid bumping into some potholes on the road but lost control, somersaulted and landed in the river, upside down.

They claimed that the vehicle plunged into the Aprapong River near Wassa Abasa at about 5:30am on Saturday while traveling from Twifo Praso in the Twifo Atti Morkwa District to Wassa Ateiku in the Wassa East District of the Western Region.

The Twifo Atti Morkwa District NADMO Director, James Quaicoe, confirmed the accident and noted that the victims only sustained minor injuries.

He said his team and personnel from the Twifo Praso Fire Service and Wassa Attieku Police went to the scene.

“Upon our arrival, we found the vehicle submerged in the river, and with the help of an excavator, we successfully removed the vehicle.

“One individual sustained a head injury, but fortunately, there were no fatalities. The Wassa East Police have taken over the case for further investigations,” he indicated.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi