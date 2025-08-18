Name Barracks After Anala – Chiefs To CDS

The late Wg Cdr Peter Baafemi Anala

The Builsa Traditional Council has requested the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) to name the military barracks in Sandema after the late Wing Commander Peter Baafemi Anala.

“We make this demand on behalf of the people of Buluk (Builsa),” the correspondence signed by the Paramount Chief of the Builsa Traditional Area Nab Azagsuk Azantilow II added.

The Wing Commander, who was on Friday posthumously promoted to that rank by President John Dramani Mahama, was the senior most Ghana Air Force officer on the ill-fated chopper which crashed near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

In a correspondence to the CDS, the chiefs said the deceased was an illustrious son of Buluk who deserves such an honour.

“He was a distinguished son of Builsa and a dedicated officer of the Ghana Air Force,” the chiefs stressed.

His career in the Ghana Air Force, they said, was marked by professional, bravery and loyalty to the Republic.

Continuing, they said “throughout his years in Service, he embodied the highest ideals of military discipline. His death though tragic stands as a testament to the risks our servicemen and women take to safeguard the peace, security and sovereignty of Ghana.”