MoMo Fest Receives Massive Patronage @Jamestown

Crowd at the event

The city of British Accra, known as Jamestown, came alive as thousands trooped in to observe this year’s MTN MoMo Festival, which took place at Bukom Square last Saturday.

The festival, which was organised to commemorate the Homowo festival, had an array of music icons gracing the stage and treating patrons to jaw-dropping performances.

According to MTN, this event was organised to show their gratitude and support to the Ga people for trusting their network over the years, thereby reaffirming unwavering commitment to their development and well-being.

King Jerry, also known as Wulomo, treated patrons to some of his popular songs, including ‘Sankofa’, ‘Obaa Gbo Shi’, and ‘Shirka Tsofani’, among others.

Some artistes who were billed on the night include Mr. Drew, OlivetheBoy, and Fameye, while DJ Lord OTB and DJ Juicy were the official DJs for the night.

Attendees who spoke to BEATWAVES expressed their gratitude to the telecommunications network for their thoughtful support in making this year’s celebration memorable.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke