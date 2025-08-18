Helicopter Crash Victims’ Funeral Organisers Commended

Giovani Caleb

TELEVISION PERSONALITY, Giovani Caleb, has commended the organisers of the state funeral for the helicopter victims, held last Friday at Black Star Square in Accra.

The renowned personality took to his Facebook page to commend officials of the presidency for their diligence and attention to detail, making the event one of the best and well-coordinated events ever held in the country.

He wrote, “Strong production and precise execution. I appreciate the camera brains behind the State funeral as Ghana mourns. # RIP to the departed souls.”

The state funeral has received many favourable reviews from attendees, including families of the victims.

This great production follows an earlier directive by Deputy Chief of Staff Stan Dogbe, admonishing members of the media and all accredited personnel to uphold decorum and refrain from disruptive behaviour, particularly the chasing of mourners.

Addressing the media on preparations and guidelines ahead of the event, Mr. Dogbe appealed for restraint from media practitioners, particularly those who will be granted access to the inner perimeter.

His warning was clear: “Do not disrupt proceedings by chasing mourners with phones and monopods. We expect that we will all comport ourselves, we will respect the guidelines.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke