60 years old Man Dead Body Found at Komanten

A 60 years old man known as Kwasi Papa has been found dead at Komanten at Salt pond Nkubeam in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the naked dead body was found in an uncompleted building.

An eyewitness Douglas Oyidoh Amponsah, said the deceased is suspected to have been beaten and dumped a day before they noticed in the area.

“We don’t even know who he was when we found the body but was later identify by the assemblyman Francis Ekowdotse who later called the police “, she narrated.

The mortal remainings have been deposited at the morgue awaiting autopsy.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke