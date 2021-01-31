64 More Die From Coronavirus

At least 64 people have died from Coronavirus in Ghana over the last two weeks.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made this known in his 23 update on measures being taken against the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.

According to him, “as at Friday, 29th January, sixty-four (64) more people have, sadly, died, over the last two weeks, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to four hundred and sixteen (416). Our hospitalization rate are increasing.”

The President said the situation in the country has gotten worse since he delivered his 22nd update two weeks ago.

By Melvin Tarlue