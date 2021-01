President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that by June 2021, Ghana will be able to procure Over 17 million doses of Coronavirus vaccines.

He made this known on Sunday night as he delivered his update no. 23 on the measures being taken to combat Coronavirus in Ghana.

He said Government intends to vaccinate at least 20 million of the population.

According to him, the first batch of vaccines will be in Ghana by March 2021.

By Melvin Tarlue