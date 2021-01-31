Gov’t Reimposes Restrictions On Parties, Weddings

Government has reintroduced the restrictions imposed on weddings, parties and other social activities as a way of curbing the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the reintroduction of the restrictions on Sunday night, January 31, 2021.

Delivering his update no.23 on the measures being taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, the President lamented that the government had no option but to reintroduce the restrictions.

He noted that beaches, land borders, cinemas and theatricals remained banned.

He encouraged companies to introduce shift systems for their employees.

By Melvin Tarlue