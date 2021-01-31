Okada Riders Arrested At Suhum Hospital For Rioting

Two youngmen, believed to be okada riders are currently in the grips of the Suhum Police Command in the Eastern Region for allegedly mobilizing youth to assault the nurses at the hospital over the death of their mother.

The deceased identified as Korkor in her 40s who lived at Ali, a suburb of the Suhum Municipality was brought to the hospital when she was suffering from constipation Sunday around 3pm.

According to reports, the nurses at the Emergency Center suspected the woman was experiencing a covid-19 symptoms and the delay in taking care of her, as a result she met her untimely death.

This infuriated the suspects who alleged that the nurses intentionally refused to take care of their late mother and drove the motor to the village community to mobilize the youth who stormed the Hospital.

The youth who went on a rampage rushed to the hospital with motorbikes and descended on the nurses at the Emergency ward.

The security man who saw the mayhem immediately called the Suhum Police who rushed to the scene to rescue the situation.

The Police heavily descended on the mob of over 100 and lashed them with canes as some had to run for their lives.

The situation was an eyesore which neighbours around the hospital have to rush to the hospital to help the Police to stop the melee.

The Police had a tough time saving the situation before arresting the ring leader and another person.

Meanwhile attempts to speak to the hospital authorities at the time of filing this report proved futile as none of them were available to speak.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum