64 Regiment Multi-Purpose Office Commissioned

Multi-Purpose Hq Commissioned For 64 Regiment

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

An ultra-modern office complex has been commissioned to serve as the administrative headquarters of the 64 Infantry Regiment.

The office building, solely sponsored by Mr. Michael Zormelo, Chief Executive Officer of Omni Group of Companies, was named after Brigadier General George Partington (rtd), a former commander of the unit.

Before commissioning the unit, former Forces Reserve Battalion shared office space with 153 Armoured Regiment.

Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, in an address said the expansion of the Ghana Armed Forces calls for a corresponding adequate office space and accommodation for personnel.

According to the CDS, in support of government’s efforts to bridge the infrastructure gap, the Military High Command continued to embark on public-private partnership as a way of easing the infrastructure burden in the short term.

He, therefore, expressed gratitude to Mr. Zormelo for funding the construction of the project.

Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, said the construction of the building commenced during the tenure of Lt. Col. Fiifi Deegbe and continued under Lt. Col. Owusu Appiah.

He said the present Commanding Officer, Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman saw to its completion by adding the square, the guardroom and the two drill sheds.

Managing Director of Omni Group of Companies, Kofi Annan Dennis, who represented Mr. Zormelo, in an address said Omni Group understands the important role security agencies in the country play to enable businesses to thrive.