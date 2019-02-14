7 Arrested Over Salaga Rampage Transferred To Accra

7The seven persons arrested in connection with disturbances in Salaga following the naming of Damongo as capital of the newly created Savannah Region have been transferred to Accra.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Mohammed Yusif Tanko, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online, said the suspects were being held for further interrogations.

He added that the suspects, who have not been charged, would be arraigned before a court in Accra instead of Salaga where the crime was allegedly committed.

Meanwhile, tension is mounting in Salaga due to the transfer of the suspects to Accra to face prosecution.

The irate youth asked the authorities to immediately release the suspects or face their wrath.

Some angry youth in Salaga went on rampage on Tuesday, burning and destroying properties belonging to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) after the president named Damango as the capital of the Savannah regional capital last Thursday.

They set fire to the NPP constituency office and other party properties in the East Gonja District of the Savannah Region, formerly in the Northern Region.

They also burnt down the NPP Office, posters billboards and other properties of the party.

The angry youth claimed they had given the governing NPP a seat in parliament and, therefore, deserved to host the regional capital.

The irate youth vowed to vote against the NPP in 2020 for disappointing them.

Security has been beefed up in Salaga and its environs owing to the development.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale