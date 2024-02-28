7 Arrested Over South African Rapper’s Shooting

Law enforcement authorities in South Africa have apprehended seven suspects linked to the tragic shooting of renowned South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, and his close friend Tebello “Tibz” Motshoane, a celebrity chef and entrepreneur.

The incident occurred outside a restaurant in Durban approximately a year ago, sending shockwaves across the nation.

According to police reports, hitmen were allegedly hired to target AKA, although no specific motive has been disclosed at this time. Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, stated during a press briefing that the assailants meticulously monitored AKA’s movements from the airport, indicating a premeditated attack.

The suspects, all under the age of 36, are set to appear in court on Thursday to face charges related to the murders.

Lt Gen Mkhwanazi revealed that the accused individuals played various roles in orchestrating the fatal ambush, including gunmen, spotters, a firearms supplier, and the mastermind behind the plot.

Moreover, some of the arrested suspects have been implicated in unrelated murder cases. This multi-faceted investigation highlights the complexity of the criminal network involved in the targeted killing.

The breakthrough in the case came after a joint operation involving local and international law enforcement agencies. Two of the accused gunmen were apprehended in Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) following a raid conducted by Interpol. Plans are underway to extradite the suspects to South Africa to stand trial for their alleged involvement in the murders.

During the arrests, authorities recovered crucial evidence, including firearms believed to have been used in the killings, vehicles, and empty cartridges.

South Africa’s Police Minister Bheki Cele emphasized the gravity of the incident, acknowledging the widespread concern it has generated among citizens.

He expressed hope that the arrests would provide some solace to the public.

As the investigation progresses, attention now turns to the courtroom, where the motive behind the targeted attack is expected to be revealed. Minister Cele assured the public that details surrounding the motive would emerge during the legal proceedings, shedding light on the circumstances leading to the tragic deaths of AKA and Tibz.