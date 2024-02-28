Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill Passed

Parliament has passed the bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values commonly called the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

The bill is now waiting for Presidential Assent into law.

The bill proscribes LGBT activities and criminalizes its promotion, advocacy and funding.

According to the bill, persons caught in the act would be subjected to a 6 months to 3 year jail term with promoters and sponsors of the act bearing a 3 to 5 year jail term.

This come after sponsors of the Bill filed a motion for a further consideration stage of the bill.

The lead sponsor, Samuel Nartey George proposed that clauses 10 and 11 of the anti-LGBT which deals with editorial policies of media firms be subjected to article 12 of the 1992 constitution which provides for the freedom of the media.

The amendments were approved by the House as part of the bill.

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin on his part also filed a motion for clause 12 of the bill which deals with the funding of LGBT activities to be subjected to the constitution but that was negated by the House.

The Bill would now require presidential assent to come into force.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has not confirmed if he would sign the bill into law.

By Vincent Kubi