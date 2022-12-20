7 Killed In Renewed Clash In Bawku

Report coming in indicates that a renewed ethnic clash in Bawku in the Upper East Region between Kusasis and Mamprusis has claimed seven lives.

This follows the alleged killing of an aged man at Natinga on Saturday, December 17, 2022, resulted in the sporadic gunshots leaving five persons dead.

There were fire exchanges between the two factions on the subsequent day Sunday, December 18, 2022, which resulted in the death of two persons bringing the death toll to seven.

A young man suspected to be in his twenties also reported to have sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Quality Medical centre in Garu.

The Upper East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Fianko-Okyere, confirmed the incident, saying that the police have commenced an investigation into the development.

By Vincent Kubi