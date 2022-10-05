7 Suspected Cyber Criminals Busted

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has rounded up some seven persons for allegedly engaging in cybercrime activities.

The suspects were reportedly picked up following an intelligence-led swoop at a house at Manhean in Accra.

In a statement, police explained that a total of 28 suspects believed to be engaged in fraudulent activities were initially arrested.

However, after investigation, it was revealed that 21 of them were victims of human trafficking from Nigeria to Ghana.

The remaining suspects were remanded into custody while EOCO commences investigations.

“On 26th September 2022, the Economic and Organised Crime Office conducted an intelligence-led swoop at a house at Manhean, Obeyeyie in the Greater Accra Region. At the end of the exercise 28 Nigerians, suspected to be engaged in Prohibited Cyber Activities, were taken into custody.”

“After our initial screening, 21 of the persons were determined to be victims of Human Trafficking from Nigeria to Ghana. The seven suspects have since been remanded into lawful custody whilst investigations are ongoing,” a statement from the police further stated.

