Nana Meets Chiefs, DCEs Over Galamsey In Kumasi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to hold a crunch meeting on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, with the members of the National House of Chiefs and MMDCEs at Manhyia, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region over illegal mining commonly called galamsey.

This follows recent serious concerns about the activities of illegal mining in some part of the country which is causing devastation to farmlands and water bodies.

President Akufo-Addo vowed to fight illegal mining in the country and even put his Presidency on the line to ensure finality is brought to the illegal mining activities in Ghana.

A team of security agencies made up of both the military and police were formed to help fight the menace and protect the country’s water bodies and forest reserves.

However, in recent times, some water bodies have been polluted again as a result of illegal mining activities.

The worrying state of the country’s water bodies and forest reserves has forced the President to call for a meeting with the National House of Chiefs and MMDCEs across the country to find lasting solutions to the menace which is coming up today.

By Vincent Kubi