4 Battle For NDC Top Slots In Ashanti

Augustus Nana Akwasi Andrews and Lawyer Evans Amankwa

Four persons in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are lacing their boots for the top slot in the Ashanti regional segment of the opposition party.

It would be a close contest because all the four have large following in the party in the Ashanti Region.

The contestants include Augustus Nana Akwasi Andrews, the incumbent NDC Chairman in the region, who would be seeking re-election during the party elections.

Also, in contention for the Ashanti Regional NDC chairmanship position is Yaw Obimpeh, who once occupied the same top position in the party.

Obimpeh surprisingly decided not to seek re-election when the NDC went to elections four years ago. His decision made it easier for Nana Akwasi Andrews to win the polls.

The paper also gathered that a top legal practitioner in Kumasi, Lawyer Evans Amankwa, is also nursing an ambition to contest for the chairmanship position.

Completing the list of four is one Mr. Gyamfi, who is nicknamed as ‘Kayad’ in political circles.

Checks made by the paper indicated that all the four aforementioned people would certainly have their pictures and names on the ballot paper on the Election Day.

According to reports, the four personalities, who are well respected and influential in the NDC in the Ashanti Region, have secretly started campaigning.

Yaw Obimpeh, for instance, is said to have embarked on a massive campaign, with a message that he is tried and tested therefore they should give him a chance again.

On his part, Nana Kwasi Andrews, the incumbent chairman, is said to be going about with a campaign message that he did well in office so he should be retained.

According to reports, Nana Akwasi Andrews believes that even though the NDC could not win the 2020 polls, the party appreciated in votes in the Ashanti Region.

The two other contestants, Lawyer Evans Amankwa and Kayad, who haven’t occupied the NDC chairmanship seat before, are also asking the party members to try them.

The Ashanti Region is the stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and if the NDC is able to perform well in the region, it would inure to their interest.

Meanwhile, barring any last minute hitches, the NDC is expected to go to the polls to elect its next batch of regional executives on either November 12 or 13, 2022.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi