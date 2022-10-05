Police Chase Child Abuser In Viral Video…Place GHC2,000 Bounty

The Ghana Police Service has announced a reward of an amount of GHC2,000 for anyone who will be able to give credible information leading to the arrest of a man seen abusing a child in a video.

An unidentified man is seen lashing an infant with a branch of coconut.

The one minute-eighteen seconds video sighted by DGN Online shows the man severally lashing the male infant believed to be a little over a year under a tree.

At the point the pains and severity of the assault saw the child fell and unable to stand on his or her feet as a result of the over 20 lashes received from the man.

Whiles the man was pouring out his anger on the child, someone close by took the video which has since gone viral.

In a statement on Tuesday October 4, the police said that they have sighted a horrifying video on social media in which a male adult is seen subjecting an infant to severe beating under a tree.

According to the police, they are tracking a man who was seen in a viral video.

“Efforts are underway to track down the individual involved, have him arrested and rescue the child.

“In view of the urgency associated with the matter, a reward of GHC2000 has been set aside for anyone who is able to provide credible information that could lead to the arrest of the individual and rescue the child,” the statement said.

Watch the video below

By Vincent Kubi