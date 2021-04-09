7 Zenu Escapees Arrested, 4 Wanted

TEMA REGIONAL Police Command has released pictures of the remand prisoners who escaped from the cells of the Zenu/Atadeka District Police.

The four suspects who are currently on the run names were given as Abu Sadique, Sulemana Ibrahim, Ibrahim Fuseni and Richard Romeo.

Police have therefore declared the remaining suspects wanted.

According to a press release issued by the Regional Police Command and signed by the spokeswoman, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, the seven out of 12 suspects who escaped from lawful custody at the aforementioned police station have been re-arrested at their various hideouts.



According to her, three out of the six were arrested at a hideout at Kubekrom near Ashaiman whiles the remaining three were picked-up at Juapong in the Volta Region on Tuesday April 6, 2021.

However, she mentioned that the latest arrest, Sulemana Karim reportedly surrendered himself to police.

Chief Inspector Dzakpasu stated police is making all effort to get the remaining suspects re-arrested to face full rigors of the law.

She therefore appealed to the general public to assist with information.

On April 4, 2021 at about 6:30am, a police officer on duty at the Zenu/Atadeka District Police was about to place a suspect, Aziz Fuseini who was arrested based on bench warrant into custody after he was released when he complained of body pains.

Immediately the police opened the cells gate and was about to place Aziz Fuseini into custody, the suspect who already had hot porridge in polythene bag in his hand deliberately poured the porridge on the face of the police officer, thereby getting the opportunity to escape together with 11 others already in the cells.

However, four of the suspects refused to join their colleague inmates to escape and remained in custody.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Tema