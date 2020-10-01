73 Million Americans Watched Trump-Biden Chaotic Debate

US television ratings have indicated that roughly 73 million Americans watched the Presidential Debate on Wednesday morning, September 30, 2020.

The debate between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden, was the first of three presidential debates for the November 3, 2020 elections.

Polls from the debate have been confusing as some show that Trump was the winner of the debate while others like CNN show that Mr Biden won by 60 percent, giving Trump a 28 percent rating.

The debate was full of interruptions and insults.

Mr Trump constantly interrupted Mr Biden.

On the other hand, Mr Biden rained insults on President Trump in direct response to his interruptions.

Mr Biden labeled Trump a “clown” as well as a “puppet” of Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

By Melvin Tarlue