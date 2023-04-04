74 Aspirants Fight For 30 NDC Seats In Eastern Region

Seventy four aspiring parliamentary candidates who picked forms and have filed to contest as parliamentary candidates on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress for 30 out of the 33 constituencies in the Eastern Region are facing vetting.

The event started in Suhum, today 4th of April and continues tomorrow, Wednesday 5th, April, 2023 where the 5 sitting MPs from Afram Plains South, Yilo Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo, Asuogyaman, and Lower Manya Krobo, who are being contested respectively will also face the vetting committee.

The three sitting MPs from Akwatia, Ayensuoano, and Afram Plains North are going unopposed.

However, a communiqué from the Eastern regional Vetting Committee of the party tasked the aspirants to come along with the following: Party ID cards, Voters ID cards, and Relevant Documents.

Also, the party warns that all aspirants are not to bus supporters to the venue, and supporters of aspirants should not be more than five.

Furthermore, any bus load of supporters will not be allowed to the venue, as well as indiscipline on the part of candidates’ supporters will not be entertained and any aspirants who defy these orders will have themselves to blame.

“The committee will be guided by the vetting guidelines and will be fair and just without fear or favour” the statement added.

Meanwhile, ahead of the vetting, the Suhum Constituency branch of the party over the weekend embarked on Unity Walk.

The five aspirants, Richard Yermoh, Otuo Kofi Adjei, Sammy Bruce Nyarko, Rev. James Batsa Offoe, and Prince Kwadwo Addo Tabiri, were invited to rally their supporters behind them.

The walk was aimed at promoting unity among party members and supporters, as well as showcased the strength and readiness of the party to win the upcoming elections.

