771 Persons Die from Coronavirus in Ghana

Ghana has recorded a total of 771 deaths related to coronavirus.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, made this known to the media in Accra, on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

According to him, as of April 15, 2021, some 91,709 confirmed cases had been detected out of 1,047,048 tests conducted.

He said 89,604 patients have been discharged.

He added that as of April 15, this year, 46 new infections had been recorded.

According to him, the Greater Accra Region was still the epicenter of coronavirus in Ghana.

He said there has been a significant decline in covid19 cases since mid-February from over 8,000 to less than 1,500.

He noted that Ghana has so far received 966,850 coronavirus vaccines.

By Melvin Tarlue