7th EMY Awards Nominations Announced

Adjetey Anang

The organisers of the annual Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Awards last Saturday announced the nominations for this year’s edition of the event.

The nominations announcement was broadcast live on Joy Prime on DSTV channel 281, Joy 99.7 FM, Akwaaba Magic, and Akwaaba Magic Abusua on DSTV channels 150 and 149 respectively. It was also streamed live on YouTube via the EMY Africa network.

The show was shot at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, hosted by renowned actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown and Ghanaian media personality, Prince Moses Ofori Atta.

In anticipation of the main event on October 1, 2022, only nominees for the four categories were announced – Man of the Year – Music, Discovery of the Year, Actor of the Year, and Designer of the Year.

The nominees for the Actor of the Year categories are Adjetey Annang, Anthony Woode, James Gardiner, and Mawuli Gavor. The Discovery of the Year nominees include Amartei Armah and Yemoh Ike, Black Sherif, Jeffrey Boakye Appiagye, and the Free The Youth crew.

For the Designer of the Year category, Ezekiel Yartel, George Tetteh, Mai Atafo, and Philip Adjepong were nominated whilst the Man of the Year – Music category had the likes of KiDi, King Promise, Kofi Kinaata, and gospel sensation Joe Mettle.

The honorees of some of the honorary categories will be announced in the coming weeks leading to the main awards event, while the rest will be announced at the main event spanning categories such as; Man of the Year, Magnate Award, Humanitarian Award, Young Achiever Award, Lifetime Achievement Award. Diasporan Award, Continental Icon Awards, The Technology Award, Woman of the Year, The Guardian Award, Health Award, and the Agriculture Award.

In an earlier interview on Joy Prime monitored by BEATWAVES, the Executive Director of EMY Africa, Daniel Kojo Soboh said after months of rigorous research and deliberations, EMY is ready to award individuals and corporate organisations who have excelled in their various fields of endeavour.

He added, “EMY awards always set the bar with their premium world-class productions, and we can’t wait for you to see what this year’s awards will be like and the personalities shortlisted for the awards. Visit www.emyafrica.com to vote for your nominee.”

The EMY Africa Awards celebrates distinguished gentlemen in diverse fields making an impact in society. The event also gives complementary awards and honour to women whose activities have positively impacted society.

The last six editions of the awards have been very successful in bringing together some great and distinguished men and women in Ghana and all over the world for recognition in their chosen fields.

As one of West Africa’s biggest award events, EMY Africa Awards have honoured many great personalities. Some of the previous winners include former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, Tony Elumelo (Founder & CEO, United Bank of Africa), Togbe Afede XIV (President, African World Airlines).

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke