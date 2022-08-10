‘I Nearly Quit Music’

Sensational female highlife/afrobeat artiste, Francisca Gawugah, professionally known as SistaAfia,says she almost put an end to her career in music before she released her hit song, ‘Asuoden’.

According to the ‘Jeje’ hitmaker, “I wanted to quit music before I released ‘Asuoden’. I am even still considering that thought. The thing is, I always continue to push forwards because of the fans. They are the ones that love my music and I don’t want to let them down just because I feel some way about the music industry.”

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, the singer, who has churned out great music over the past few years, mentioned that her motivation for doing music is fuelled by the love she receives from her fans.

SistaAfia said she owes her fans good music and is not ready to disappoint them.

SistaAfiaalso disclosed that she feels blacklisted in the industry despite her immense contribution. She claims she sometimes feels like her works are not appreciated by gatekeepers in the industry.

“I feel I have been blacklisted by the industry. Not only because of the fact that I don’t get awarded for my works, but there are a lot of reasons I felt that way,”she stressed.

SistaAfia bemoaned being sidelined by event organisers.

“There are a lot of things that I could say but it’s not necessary. I don’t want to be blacklisted more,” she said.

SistaAfia gained recognition following the release of her single ‘Jeje’, which featured dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and Afezi Perry.

She has collaborations with acts including Shatta Wale, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, BisaKdei, Sarkodie, Fameye, Eno Barony, and Victor AD among others.

She is a receipt of several accolades including the Best Hiplife Video with ‘Pass U’ and Best Hip Hop Female Video with ‘D33d3w’ by Eno Barony featuring herself at the 3rd TV Music Video Awards 2018.

Currently,she is promoting her latest single titled ‘Makwɛ’ after taking a short break from the industry.

‘Makwɛ’ is currently out on all digital platforms.