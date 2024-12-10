8 Arrested For Attacking Metro Mass Transit Workshop In Sunyani

The suspects

In a swift response to a distress call, the Ghana Police Service has arrested eight suspects for attacking the Metro Mass Transit workshop in Sunyani, Bono Region.

The incident, which occurred on December 9, 2024, is the latest in a series of attacks, lootings, and destruction of properties that have plagued the region.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspects – Issakah Taugfic, Abudu Isaiah, Abdul Latif Mohammed, Mohammad Azandoro, Alhassan Issah, Amadu Mohammad, Abdulai Adams, and Abdulai Ibrahim – unlawfully entered the workshop premises, attacking and threatening workers to leave their offices.

The Police rapid response team sprang into action, responding promptly to the distress call and apprehending the suspects.

This arrest brings the total number of suspects apprehended in connection with similar incidents to 97.

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public that they are committed to preserving peace and security within communities, and that the suspects will face the full force of the law.

The Police Service has been working tirelessly to address the recent surge in attacks and lootings, with a focus on preventive measures and community engagement.

–BY Daniel Bampoe