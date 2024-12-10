NDC Betty Loses Afram Plains North Seat

In a shocking turn of events, incumbent Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North, Betty Krosbi Mensah, has lost her seat to Lawyer Kpeli Worlase in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

This stunning upset marks a significant shift in the political landscape of the constituency.

Kpeli Worlase, who contested the seat in 2020 and lost by a narrow margin of 211 votes, has finally achieved his goal of representing the people of Afram Plains North.

His victory is a testament to his perseverance and dedication to the constituents.

According to reports, Kpeli Worlase, an independent candidate secured a total of 11452 votes, while Betty Krosbi Mensah garnered 10993 votes.

This development is a major blow to the incumbent MP, who had been serving the constituency since 2016.

Betty Krosbi Mensah’s loss is attributed to several factors, including her perceived disconnect from the constituents and her inability to address the pressing issues facing the community.

Kpeli Worlase’s campaign focused on prioritizing the well-being of the people of Afram Plains, promoting equality, justice, and freedom for all members of the community.

He also promised to provide access to quality healthcare and education, and to work tirelessly to promote policies that address income inequality, reduce poverty, and protect the environment.

As the news of Kpeli Worlase’s victory spreads, the people of Afram Plains North are celebrating this new chapter in their political history.

With Kpeli Worlase at the helm, the constituents are hopeful that their voices will be heard, and their concerns will be addressed.

The Electoral Commission has confirmed the results, and Kpeli Worlase is set to be sworn in as the new Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North.

-BY Daniel Bampoe