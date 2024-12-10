APC UK Congratulates President-Elect Mahama

Stephen Onyinah Karikari

The Asante Professionals Club UK (APC UK) has congratulated President-Elect John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana for the peaceful and successful conduct of the recent elections.

In a statement released shortly after the elections, club president Stephen Onyinah Karikari praised the commitment of Ghanaians to the democratic process, emphasizing unity and collaboration as key to the nation’s continued progress.

The club hailed the peaceful elections as a testament to Ghana’s democratic maturity and resilience, reflecting the unity and strength that characterize the Ghanaian spirit. “This momentous occasion is not just a triumph of the electoral process, but also a reflection of the unity, strength, and respect for democratic values that define the Ghanaian spirit,” the statement read.

The club also extended its congratulations to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his statesmanship and the honorable manner in which he conceded defeat in the elections. His gracious acceptance of the election results reflects a deep commitment to Ghana’s democracy and the peace and unity of the nation.

The club also praised Dr. Bawumia’s integrity and leadership throughout the election period, emphasizing the importance of such conduct in maintaining national cohesion.

Looking Ahead Under New Leadership

The Asante Professionals Club, which unites professionals from various fields, expressed its readiness to support President-Elect Mahama in promoting national unity and cross-sector collaboration. The statement highlighted that only through collective effort, respect for diversity, and the spirit of togetherness can Ghana achieve the prosperity it deserves.

The club urged the President-Elect to uphold Ghana’s core values of democracy, justice, and equality, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling campaign promises while ensuring continuity of successful initiatives from the outgoing government. The statement called for effective implementation of policies that improve the well-being of all Ghanaians, regardless of their background.

Reaffirming its commitment to supporting Ghana’s development under the new leadership, the Asante Professionals Club UK expressed confidence in the nation’s future. “Together, let us work hand-in-hand to build a brighter, stronger Ghana for future generations,” the statement concluded. The club also urged all Ghanaians to set aside partisan differences and unite for the common good of the nation, with a firm belief that under President-Elect Mahama’s leadership, Ghana will continue to thrive as a beacon of hope, progress, and stability in West Africa.

About Asante Professionals Club UK

The Asante Professionals Club UK is a group of Ghanaian professionals of Asante origin, dedicated to promoting the development and well-being of the country through collaboration, unity, and the sharing of knowledge and expertise. The club works to support initiatives that foster national growth and seeks to be a voice of reason in the development of Ghana.