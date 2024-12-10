Chambas Hails Bawumia For Conceding Defeat

Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas

In a remarkable display of statesmanship, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the losing candidate in Ghana’s presidential election, has conceded defeat in a manner that has been hailed as historic.

Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, a renowned diplomat and lawyer, praised Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s gracious concession, stating that it’s a first in Ghana’s presidential history.

Speaking on the BBC as the Africa Union’s High Representative for Silence in the Guns, a peace-building initiative, Dr. Ibn Chambas emphasized the significance of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s actions.

“That’s been remarkable. It’s historic. It’s the first time that the losing candidate in our presidential history has come out in such a gracious manner to concede defeat.”

Dr. Ibn Chambas, who has had a distinguished career in diplomacy, having served as the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, highlighted the importance of Bawumia’s concession for Ghana’s democracy.

“It’s a plus for Ghana, for our democracy, and also Dr. Bawumia, who has staked his role now as a statesperson.”

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s concession has sent a strong message about his commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

By graciously accepting defeat, he has demonstrated that he is willing to put the interests of the nation above his own personal ambitions.

The international community has also taken notice of Bawumia’s concession.

It’s a testament to Ghana’s growing reputation as a stable democracy and a beacon of hope for the rest of Africa.

-BY Daniel Bampoe