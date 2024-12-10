Police Investigate Attacks On Ursula Owusu

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into a brazen attack on the office and residence of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalization.

A gang of approximately 15 men stormed the premises, leaving a trail of destruction and making off with several valuable items, including three motorbikes, a pickup vehicle, and a 32-inch Samsung television set.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting a swift response from the Ghana Police Service.

A Crime Scene Management team has been dispatched to the scene to gather evidence and piece together the events surrounding the attack.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a targeted intelligence-led operation is underway to apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice.

The Police leadership has been in close contact with Owusu-Ekuful, ensuring her safety and well-being.

As a precautionary measure, security at her office and residence has been significantly beefed up to prevent any potential future incidents.

-BY Daniel Bampoe