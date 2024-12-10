Stop The Blame Games – Bawumia To NPP

In a passionate appeal, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has urged his party members to put aside blame games and work together to rebuild the party.

This call comes after the NPP’s loss in the 2024 presidential election, which saw John Dramani Mahama emerging victorious.

Dr. Bawumia, who graciously conceded defeat, has been meeting with various groups of party members, including constituents of Klottey Korle, who paid a courtesy call on him. During these meetings, he emphasized the need for unity and cooperation within the party.

“We gave the victory away to the NDC. Their numbers didn’t increase,”

Dr. Bawumia stated, highlighting the fact that the NPP’s loss was not due to a surge in support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), but rather a failure on the part of the NPP to capitalize on its strengths.

He explained that it is only God who knows the best, hence urging the party members to remain united and focus on the future, adding that “We lost a battle and not the war”.

Dr. Bawumia’s message is clear: it’s time for the NPP to reflect on its mistakes, learn from them, and move forward together.

By putting aside blame games and recriminations, the party can begin the process of rebuilding and repositioning itself for future electoral success.

-BY Daniel Bampoe