8 Galamseyers Arrested In Pakyi No. 1

One of the confiscated machines at the site

The national campaign against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, has scored another victory after the Asokwa Divisional Police Command arrested eight suspected miners in a special operation at Pakyi Kaniago.

Acting on intelligence, police on Sunday, August 31, stormed the banks of River Nwere, River Abufunu, and River Akai, where the suspects were operating with changfan machines. While eight were arrested, several others managed to escape under the cover of the forest.

The operation, which lasted nearly two hours, also led to the seizure of eight motorbikes, several pumping machines, and one excavator used in the destructive activity.

Farms and Water Bodies Destroyed

Eyewitnesses described the devastation left behind as “pathetic and disheartening.” More than ten acres of cocoa farms have reportedly been destroyed, leaving farmers distraught. Even more alarming is the pollution of the three rivers, once vital water sources for the community. Residents fear it may take years for the water bodies to recover naturally.

“This is beyond heartbreaking. These rivers were our lifeline, but today, they are poisoned,” one resident lamented.

Silence and Fear in the Community

Efforts by the media to gather views from local residents proved challenging. Many community members declined to speak on record, fearing reprisals from illegal miners. However, a few residents who spoke on condition of anonymity accused the chief of Pakyi No. 1, Nana Poku Owusu Ababio II, of turning a blind eye to the menace.

“The chief must be questioned. This is happening right under his watch,” one resident alleged.

Police Assure Justice

The Asokwa Divisional Police Commander, DCOP Rev. Nyamekye Adani Ameyaw, confirmed the arrests and revealed that a docket has been forwarded to the Ashanti Regional Police Command for further action. According to police sources, the suspects’ respective charge sheets have already been prepared, and they will soon be arraigned before court.

“This operation is a clear signal that the police will continue to act on credible intelligence to protect our environment and safeguard the lives of residents,” the commander said.

Call for Intervention from Otumfuo

Residents of Pakyi No. 1 are calling on His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene and save their community from further destruction. They insist that without swift action from traditional authorities, the menace of illegal mining could wipe out their farmlands, water sources, and livelihoods.

For now, the eight suspects remain in police custody awaiting court proceedings.

FROM David Afum, Pakyi No. 1