Catherine Afeku Is World Tourism Forum Africa Ambassador

Catherine Afeku

Former Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Catherine Afeku, has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador for Africa by the World Tourism Forum Institute (WTFI).

This appointment, effective July 29, 2025, recognises her exceptional leadership, global stature, and dedication to sustainable development in Africa through tourism, investment, and cultural advocacy.

As part of her role, Ms. Afeku will serve as a strategic voice in promoting Africa as a hub for tourism and investment, focusing on job creation, local community empowerment, and reinforcing Africa’s image as a competitive global destination.

Also, as Brand Ambassador, she is expected to work closely with the World Tourism Forum Institute to unlock Africa’s potential and mobilise meaningful investment towards a more prosperous, inclusive and sustainable future.

The President of the World Tourism Forum Institute, Bulut Bagci, said the appointment was in recognition of Ms. Afeku’s continuous contribution to the promotion of African tourism.

He expressed the hope that her role would inspire a new generation of tourism professionals and entrepreneurs, driving economic growth and promoting cultural exchange.

Reacting to her appointment, Ms. Afeku said her long association within the industry, as well as her time as minister, had equipped her with the wealth of experience required for the role.

She said her contributions at international platforms on tourism promotion might have also caught the attention of the international body to consider her for the role she considered as a responsibility rather than a privilege.

“My passion stems from the hospitality training I got from Switzerland, and my growing up in Kenya exposed me to the tourism potential of Africa back then, so it was a natural fit when I was appointed as the first Tourism Minister in President Akufo-Addo’s first term.

“I remember being invited to the World Tourism Forum in Turkey. At that programme, I passionately marketed Ghana’s tourism potential, and that was well received, leading to the organisation coming to Ghana to host the first-ever World Tourism Forum Africa Summit.

“Then out of the blue, I get a call from the President of the World Tourism Forum, saying they have monitored me over the years and my passion for tourism remains impressive, and have decided to honour me with Brand Ambassadorial for Africa, to help market the entire continent’s tourism potential,” she explained.

Ms. Afeku, who is also aiming to contest for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Women’s Organiser role, described the appointment as an honour for Ghana and further motivation to promote Ghana and Africa.