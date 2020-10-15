80% of Europe Seeing Increases In Coronavirus Cases

At least 80% of Europe is recording more cases of coronavirus in what experts say is the second wave of the pandemic.

This is according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The countries recording surges in new cases are United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Czech Republic.

The resurgence of the virus has come with new waves of restrictions across most part of Europe.

Paris and London, two of the biggest cities in Europe have imposed overnight curfews.

In Paris and eight other France’s cities, there will be curfews from 9:00pm to 6:00am for a period of one month.

French President, Emmanuel Macron, who announced the overnight curfews in a televised interview with France television, says “the aim is to reduce private contacts, which are the most dangerous contacts.”

According to him, disobeying the curfew which will take effect from this coming Saturday, will attract a fine of €135 for first offense, and €1,500 for second offense.

The eight cities aside Paris include Aix-Marseille, Grenoble, Montpellier, Toulouse, Saint Etienne, Lille, Rouen and Lyon.

France confirmed at least 22,951 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday night, October 14, marking the third time in six days that it has reported over 20,000 new cases.

Health statistics revealed that the number of persons admitted in hospital across France with coronavirus increased above 9,100 for the first time since the end of June 2020.

More than 33,000 covid-19 deaths have been recorded in France.

Data published on Thursday, October 15, 2020, by Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany disease control and prevention agency, shows that German authorities recorded a single-day high of 6,638 new coronavirus cases.

Over 341,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Germany since the outbreak in March this year. Some 9,710 people have died from coronavirus in Germany, with at least additional 33 coronavirus deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, as reported by RKI.

In England, the Liverpool City region has moved to UK’s higher level of restrictions, “Tier 3.”

By Melvin Tarlue