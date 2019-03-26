9 Arrested With ‘Wee’

The suspects

THE NORTHERN Regional Police Command has in collaboration with the Drug Law Unit, arrested nine persons suspected to be peddling drugs in Tamale.

The swoop brought the combined team to Lamashegu dam, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern region.

According to the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Yussif Tanko, who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online, the service received a tipoff about the operations of the drug peddlers in the area.

He indicated that nine suspects were arrested from the swoop including a 24 year old female.

The police PRO added that large parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were seized from the peddlers.

Criminal activities have been on the rise in the Lamashegu catchment area in recent times.

Fuel station robbery, and motorbike theft are known to be on the rise in the area.

DSP Tanko noted that the service was committed to ensuring the security of all Ghanaians.

He added that the swoop will be continued to ensure that all criminal activities were uprooted from the locality and the region at large.

Meanwhile, the arrested suspects have been charged with possession of hard drugs without authorization and will be arraigned before court after investigations.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale