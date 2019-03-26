St. Charles Seminary Shut Down

The St. Charles Seminary Senior High School in Tamale has been shut down temporarily by the Ghana Education Service (GES) due to a fire outbreak.

The Northern Regional Education Director, Alhaji Mohammed Haroun, who confirmed the story to DGN Online, said the first and second year students have been asked to go home for two weeks.

According to him, the third year students will rather stay on campus to prepare ahead for their exams.

Mr. Haroun indicated that when schools go on their normal break, the third year students from St. Charles will be given additional two weeks to make up for the contact hours lost during the fire outbreak.

He has appealed to government, individuals and organisations to come to the aid of St. Charles Seminary Senior High School.

On Monday, March 25, 2019, the Cardinal Dery House went up in flames while students were studying in their classrooms.

The Divisional Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Emmanuel Ofori, told DGN Online that investigations were underway to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, has advised students to remain calm, collaborate with teachers and management to find a lasting solution to the fire outbreak.

He said fire outbreaks in the school have become one too many and should not be allowed to continue.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale