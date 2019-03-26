Akonnor Job Intact…Kotoko CEO

CK Akonnor

IT LOOKS likely that CK Akonnor will retain his position as Kotoko head coach at least for another season.

Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), George Amoako, has declared his support for the trainer.

“Nobody is sacking CK Akonnor so let the wild rumours stop now,” Amoako declared on radio in Kumasi.

There have been speculations that Kotoko management has decided to part ways with their head coach.

The wild rumours started to spread immediately Kotoko was kicked out of Africa Confederation Cup.

Amoako stated that he also heard about rumours and, therefore, decided to come out and clear the air.

He praised Kotoko for doing well during their Africa campaign, saying, “We played against mature teams.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi