Hohoe Gets Sports Complex

John Peter Amewu leading a team to cut the sod for the project

The chiefs and people of Hohoe have expressed their gratitude to the government for revisiting a sports complex project abandoned several years ago during former President John Agyekum Kufour’s tenure.

According to them, the 2,000 capacity sports complex facility will go a long way to develop the skills of the youth, reduce social vices and improve their living conditions.

This came up when the Minister for Energy, John Peter Amewu, on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, cut sod for the commencement of the project in the Hohoe Municipality recently.

“This is another promise fulfilled by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Hohoe,” he stated.

The project is part of government’s agenda to develop a sporting infrastructure across the country to support the unearthing of talents for the various sporting disciplines.

Nana Antwi, General Manager of Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited, the firm executing the project, said the facility when completed will have a standard football pitch with FIFA’s preferred artificial grass known as astro, a multipurpose court for volley and basketball, tennis court, children’s playground, changing rooms, washrooms, a conference facility and flood lights to allow night use. There will also be a place for other social, religious and traditional activities.

Mr. Amewu assured the residents of Hohoe that the project will surely be completed.

“This project first commenced in the 2006/7 in the erstwhile President John Agyekum Kufour’s administration but came to a stale because of change of government. His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo is determined that projects of this nature must be completed for the benefits of the citizens of this area. The municipality is a football-loving community, therefore, the football capacity and capability of the people needs to be built,” he stated.

Alhaji Kamaru, a municipal sports coordinator, described the project as a timely one as the lack of a standard sports facility had hindered sports potential in the area.

The Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Andrews Teddy Ofori, encouraged the youth in the area to make good use of the facility.

The sod-cutting ceremony was witnessed by traditional and religious leaders, residents, the regional secretary of the governing NPP, Joseph Homenya, among others.



k.duodu@yahoo.com

Fred Duodu, Hohoe