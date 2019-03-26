Dede Salutes Stars Fans

Andre Ayew

Deputy Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has lauded fans who trooped to the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday to show their support for the Black Stars against Kenya.



Ayew led the Black Stars to a 1-0 win over the Harambee Stars as Ghana finished the AFCON qualifiers as Group F leaders.



The Accra Sports Stadium was almost full to capacity with fans singing and chanting the stars on to victory.



The Fenernabache star, who is poised for the Nations Cup in Egypt, praised his teammates for the win and lauded the Black Stars fans for their massive support.



“Great win guys,” he tweeted. “We thank Allah. The support was unbelievable we thank you for the support and believe you have in us. Time to prepare for the AFCON ….. #Ghana#unity#fightingspirit,” he added.



The Black Stars qualified for their 22nd AFCON and are seeking for a fifth title since 1982.



The four times champions will host Mauritania in a friendly on Tuesday as part of preparations for the tournament in June.