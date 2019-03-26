Pink FM Honoured @ 2019 Central Media Awards

Romeo Kwamena Montana, host of the station’s drive time programme, displaying the awards

Pink FM, a Kasoa-based local radio station, was adjudged the best radio station in the Central Region at the just-ended 2019 edition of the Central Media Awards (CeMA) held in Mankessim.

Pink FM beat the likes of Cape FM, Okokroko FM, Benya FM, Obrempon FM, Radio Central, Osagyefo FM, Eagle FM, Splash FM, Coastal FM and Spark FM to grab the award.

The awards ceremony, which was organised by Ezone Network and Brother International, was graced by a number of radio and television personalities and a section of the stakeholders in the creative industry.

It was organised to reward radio and TV personalities in the Central Region who have over the years contributed immensely towards the development of radio and television in Ghana.

One of the station’s newscasters, Akosua Kumiwaa, known on radio as Abrewabi Nana, was also adjudged the best newscaster of the year at the ceremony.

The CEO of the station, Godwin Addai Baffour Goodman, expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support.

He said his outfit deserved the award because the station has used its programmes to educate listeners on developmental issues, as well as promote Ghanaian music, culture and tourism.

He added that the radio station, which has been in existence for a decade, owes its success to its listeners and its hardworking staff.