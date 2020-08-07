9,000 Assembly Members Undergo Training

Hajia Alima Mahama

About 9,000 members of the newly constituted metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) have begun a two-day orientation and training.

The nationwide orientation and training programme is being held by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) in collaboration with the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS).

A release signed by the Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama, said the training would focus on improving the knowledge and understanding of the newly elected and appointed members of the MMDAs.

Besides, she noted that the participants would be taken through topics such as Ghana’s decentralization policy and local governance system, roles and responsibilities of assembly members, localizing “Ghana Beyond Aid” and the district assemblies and public health emergency like Covid-19.

“This important national exercise shall commence … in 119 training centres in the 16 regions across the country and would be completed by 28th August 2020 … and organizers have been directed to enforce all the protocols of Covid-19 at the various training centres,” the release said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri