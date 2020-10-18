92 Test Positive For Coronavirus At KIA – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has stated that some 92 international travelers arriving in Ghana through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) have tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to the President, the 92 persons are assymptomatic.

He said they are out of over 30,564 passengers who arrived in Ghana through Kotoka when the airport was reopened on September 1, 2020.

The President is delivering his 18th on measures being taken against the Coronavirus in Ghana.

The address is being delivered from the Peduasi Lodge.

According to him, “following the provision of testing facilities, which ensure the speed and accuracy of Covid19 testing, Kotoka International Airport was reopened on 1st September 2020,” he said.

“It has been 6 weeks since the reopening and a total of 30,564 passengers have been tested, from which 92 have tested positive.”

By Melvin Tarlue