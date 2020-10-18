Benefits Of Covid19 Measures Are Showing – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated that measures taken by his government to control the Coronavirus pandemic are beginning to show benefits.

According to him, all measures that other countries like France and UK are taking to control the second wave of outbreak, Ghana have been spared.

He stated that the daily outbreaks in Ghana which used to be the thousands are now in the tens per day.

“This virus remains something of a mystery,” he said as he urged all persons to remain mindful.

He stated that as of Friday, October 16, active cases were 398, and deaths 310.

He stated that over 574,000 tests have been conducted so far:

He is delivering the address at the Peduasi Lodge after completing a cabinet meeting.

The President made revelation on Sunday night, October 18, 2020 as he delivered his 18th update on measures taken against the Coronavirus in Ghana.

By Melvin Tarlue