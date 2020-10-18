EC To Receive Nomination From NPP Mfantseman PC

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it will receive nomination from the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Mfantseman constituency, Ophelia Hayford.

Mrs Hayford replaces her late husband, Ekow Quansah Hayford who was allegedly killed about a week ago by some suspected armed robbers.

NPP confirmed her as its PC for the upcoming December 7, 2020 elections.

In a statement, the EC says it will be receiving the nomination on Tuesday, October 20, and Wednesday, October 21.

“This has become necessary as a result of the demise of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Mfantseman Constituency,” the statement added.

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue