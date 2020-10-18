Jordan Ayew Contracts Coronavirus

Ghana and Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew, has been confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus.

He was with the Black Stars on international friendlies against Mali and Qatar. Both matches were staged in Turkey.

Crystal Palace head coach, Roy Hodgson, confirmed Ayew’s Coronavirus status.

Ayew missed Palace’s matchday five game against Brighton on Sunday, October 18, due to Coronavirus situation.

“Unfortunately he tested positive for Covid in our last test on Friday,” according to Hodgson.

“He’s been away with Ghana, which we weren’t exactly delighted to accept that he had to do. Like several other Ghanaian players I believe when they have gone back to their clubs they have tested positive,” he said.

“Now we have to follow the relative government and Premier League guidelines before we see him again.”

“I don’t know [when we’ll have him back]. Don’t ask me to stand here and explain all of the Premier League government guidelines when it comes to Covid.”

UK Government guidelines state people who test positive must isolate for 10 days, while Ayew must return a negative test before joining training once more.

Ayew is the sixth Black Stars footballer after Joseph Aidoo, Kassim Adams, Bernard Mensah, Caleb Ekuban and Gideon Mensah, to test positive for Coronavirus after the Mali and Qatar game.

By Melvin Tarlue