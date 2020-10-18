NPP Confirms Murdered MP’s Wife As Parliamentary Candidate

Ophelia Hayford

The ruling NPP has confirmed Ophelia Hayford, the widow of the murdered Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford as its 2020 Parliamentary Candidate of the in the Mfansteman Constituency of the Central Region.

A statement issued by the party and signed by its General Secretary, John Boadu, says the decision was taken by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at its meeting on Sunday, October 18, 2020, in line with Article 12 of the NPP Constitution.

“The National Executive Committee also, in accordance with Article 10(10)(1) of the Party Constitution, empowered the National Steering Committee to find a replacement for the party’s Parliamentary Candidate for Yapei-Kusawgu, Mr. Abu Kamara, who sadly lost his life, together with two others on Friday, October 16, 2020, in a fatal car accident.”

“Mrs. Ophelia Hayford replaces her late husband, Hon Ekow Kwansah Hayford, who was the party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Mfantseman Constituency until he met his untimely death following his gruesome killing by some unknown assailants on Friday, October 9, 2020, while returning from a campaign tour.”

“The party also wishes to place on record that it had officially notified the Electoral Commission of this sad development and requested for a 10-day extension of the nomination period in line with Section 13(4) of C.I. 127 within which period, the party shall file Mrs Ophelia Hayford as its Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency. The party will equally do so to be able to file a new candidate for Yapei-Kusawgu. “

“The decision to settle on Mrs. Ophelia Hayford as replacement for her late husband was taken after extensive consultations with all stakeholders including the constituents of Mfantseman. Mrs Hayford had been a strong pillar in the political life of her late husband, and certainly, her selection as his replacement can only be a step in the right direction.”

By Melvin Tarlue