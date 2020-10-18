NDC PC, 4 Others Arrested Over Plot To Kill NPP MP

The four suspects

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Agona West in the Central Region, Paul Ofori Amoah, has reportedly been arrested alongside four others over alleged plots to murder the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona West, Cynthia Mamle Morrison.

According to media reports, the NDC PC was arrested on Saturday and detained for questioning over the alleged plot.

Reports say the Swedru Divisional Police command nabbed the four armed men who are alleged to have been hired to kill the Member of Parliament and Minister of Women and Social Protection.

According to reports, the armed men were five in number and had lodged at the Elohim Hotel in Agona Swedru and were hatching how to execute their plot when the police pounced on them.

Reports indicated that one of the suspects escaped police arrest.

Police Report

According to the police, the suspects are Saddick Abubakar, Gordon Kunya, Isaac Addea and Dauda Fatua.

The police in their report say the suspects were taken to the station at 10: 15 pm after their arrests based on intelligence gathered, that some heavily build men (machomen) whose movement looks suspicious were lodging in a Hotel at Swedru.

The Swedru Divisional Patrol team is said to have proceeded to the hotel and met the suspects lodging in rooms 8 and 9.

Their rooms were searched and a knife was found on Dauda Fatau, a Cutlass was also found in room 8 being occupied by Isaac Addea and Fatau Dauda, according to the police.

The police said a searched was also conducted in room 9, occupied by Gordon Kunya and Saddick Abubakar and a lighter and two packets of Razzler were also found in the room.

Two bank opened cheque in the sum of GHC 5,000 each were also found on Dada Fatau and Gordon Kunya .

The police say the suspects have been detained and exhibits retained for further action.

NPP MP for Mfantsiman, Ekow Quansah Hayford, was allegedly killed about a week ago by suspected armed robbers.

By Melvin Tarlue