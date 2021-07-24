97% of Students Failed 2020 WASSCE Exams In North-East Region

File photo

The North East Regional Minister, Zakaria Yidana has expressed his disappointment about the abysmal performance of final year students who sat in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the region.

According to the minister, the region registered 5,000 for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and that when their results were released only 117 students passed the examination which represents 3% out of the 5,000 students registered.

He indicated that 4,883 failed their examination representing 97% out of the 5,000 students registered.

“We cannot do that in this region, I challenging you that you are more than intelligent and your teachers are more than capable of making you succeed but it all depends on you the students.”

The North East Regional Minister made this revelation when he went to hand over a 12-unit classroom block and a 400- bed capacity girl’s dormitory for the Walewale Vocational and Technical Institute.

Mr Lamented about the situation adding that the newly created North East region was created because there is a belief that the youth can champion progress and development for the region and appealed to them not to fail its people.

Currently, the North East Region has 11 Senior High, Vocational and Technical Schools.

FROM Eric Kombat, Walewale