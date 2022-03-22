A Banker’s Faux Pas

The free SHS initiative is a flagship programme NDC-inclined persons would rather did not take off at all.

Like the E-Levy, it has engaged the minds of NDC propagandists who put in all the tricks from their arsenal to stall it albeit to no avail. Now that it is in full flight, they have not veered from their mischievous tangent.

We still recall the commercials on television stations in furtherance of their machinations – one of them showed a rural woman condemning it even before it took off or evening understanding what she was spewing.

Many years after it has taken off, its offspring now in tertiary institutions, there are still selfish persons who want it discontinued.

For the have-nots, those unable to make ends meet easily, it is a welcome relief for which they would, for as long as they live, be grateful to its originators.

Yesterday, the airwaves were awash with verbal attacks on the President of the Ghana Association of Bankers, John Awuah, because he has joined the ranks of the NDC to continue with the condemnation of the free SHS.

For a man of his stature, we would have expected a certain level of deference when dealing with a subject which constitutes a cornerstone of NDC propaganda.

Now that he has showed his inclination and dared to put out same on the public domain, he attracted a deserving opprobrium from the public.

We wonder whether his vexatious remark of “I did not ask government to make SHS free for my kids”, is a position of the respectable bankers association. For a person holding such a respectable position, remarks such as the obnoxious one he spewed, can only cast a cloud over the image of the entity and drag into the nasty terrain of partisanship.

Having heard the general attacks he suffered yesterday morning, we are constrained to ask him to leave such issues to others to deal with because, he appears to have problems dissecting such subjects sensibly.

We wonder where he was when the banking industry was thrown into disarray through bad practices and government had to intervene with costly measures to restore fiscal sense into it.

With the industry still in the process of healing, shouldn’t he concentrate on proffering his wherewithal in that direction rather than exposing his selfishness and egotism?

The bankers should consider embarking upon an image-cleansing campaign following the inappropriate remarks by their president.