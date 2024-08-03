A Dead Goat Can Never Be Resurrected- Bawumia Jabs Mahama

The 2024 Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is urging Ghanaians to reject the second coming of former President John Mahama since he has nothing new to offer them.

According to Dr Bawumia, the former President had been a disaster to Ghana in his past era by cancelling Teacher and Nursing Trainees allowance and being involved in numerous corruption scandals, among others; hence, voting for him to be President of Ghana for just one term would collapse the country.

Dr Bawumia said this when he visited the Asesewa market in the Upper Manya Krobo constituency to engage the residents and traders as part of his second phase Community Connect Campaign tour of the Eastern Region on Friday.

He noted that the flagbearer of the NDC, Mahama, had already branded himself as a “dead goat” and lacked new ideas to move the country forward, adding that voting for Mahama would send the country backwards.

He explained that electing the flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama, would be detrimental to the country’s development.

That, he said, was because the former President would undo the progress the country had made under the New Patriotic Party (NPP)- led administration.

At Asesewa, the Vice President was welcomed in a grand style by the traders and the party members.

He earlier stormed the Central Mosque in the Constituency to offer Jumah Prayers and thereafter had an engagement with the stakeholders at the Asesewa Christ Apostolic Church, before the community engagement.

Addressing the residents at Asesewa market, Dr Bawumia further explained that voting for his main opponent, John Dramani Mahama, to be president would be a waste of time.

He explained that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress constitutionally has only one term to be president and will have nothing to lose if he doesn’t fulfil his numerous campaign promises.

“For me, because I am looking for an 8-year term, I have to work very hard in the first four years so that when I come back, you will say, oh yes, you did what you said you were going to do. We will give you another four years”.

“But for my main opponent [John Dramani Mahama], when you give him four years, that is it. He doesn’t have to come back again. You won’t see him again, especially after he takes his honeymoon; you will not see him after four years,” Dr Bawumia stated.

“So you will get more accountability from me than from him,” he said.

However, Dr Bawumia urged the residents to vote for him to become the President to transform Ghana with the digitalization agenda and also vote for the Parliamentary Candidate, Joseph Tetteh, to become the Member of Parliament for the area to get more seats in Parliament.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the 2016 general elections with its Parliamentary Candidate for Upper Manya Krobo, Joseph Tetteh, made history by winning the Krobo Constituency seat, which has been a preserve of the NDC since 1992.

The NPP snatched the seat from the NDC MP, Jeff Tetteh Kavianu, with 13,920 votes against 10,544 votes.

But the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Joseph Tetteh’s victory was shortlived as the seat was lost to the NDC in the 2020 general elections.

However, the former MP, now the 2024 parliamentary candidate, also pledged to win the seat for the NPP, in the upcoming 7th December general election.

Dr Bawumia was accompanied by his Campaign Team members led by Frederick Opare-Ansah; the General Secretary of the Party, Justin Kodua Frimpong; the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong; the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, the Regional Executives of the party, among others.

-BY Daniel Bampoe