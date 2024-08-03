Bawumia Electrifies Akropong With Ofie Mega Walk

The 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Saturday morning, was held hostage by residents of the Akropong Constituency in the Eastern Region when he led the annual “Ofie Mega Walk” organised by the Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Sammi Awuku.

On Saturday morning, thousands of Akropong Constituency residents gave the strongest indication that Dr Bawumia and the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) who is the Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Samuel Kwabena Awuku are their bets to become the President and MP.

The walk, which commenced at 5am, kicked off from Mamfe Lorry Station to Mampong Conoration Park, where the constituents were engaged and addressed by the Vice President and the leader of the Party.

The overwhelming support enjoyed by the charismatic Awuku in the Constituency became evident as a massive crowd joined the organisers and constituents for this year’s edition of the Ofie Mega Health Walk in the Constituency.

Dr Bawumia was the centre of attraction leading the walk, which aimed at energising and mobilising party faithful and supporters, galvanizing them for a vigorous campaign to break the traditional eight-year electoral cycle in Ghanaian politics.

The walk also featured as the launch event for Sammi Awuku’s campaign, highlighting the NPP’s strategy to secure a decisive advantage over the NDC in the constituency.

Dr Bawumia, along with other prominent NPP figures such as National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim and General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, among other top government officials, were in attendance.

In addition to the political rally, the event featured performances by renowned musicians, including Guru, Edem, Praye, and Andy Dosty, with Asamoah Gyan, former captain of the Black Stars.

Dr Bawumia, in his address, emphasised the importance of continuing with the NPP government to build on its achievements.

Dr Bawumia outlined his plans to transform the country, including introducing digitalisation at the customs office to prevent corruption and streamline passport applications.

He highlighted the benefits of digitalisation, citing the example of passport applications, which will become a seamless process with digital technology.

Dr Bawumia also jabbed Mr Mahama, stating that he [Mahama] will only serve a single term and, therefore, won’t be accountable to Ghanaians.

In contrast, Bawumia emphasised his commitment to serving two terms, ensuring accountability and continuity.

He urged supporters to vote for him, asserting that Ghana needs a leader with new ideas, integrity, and best practices to develop the nation.

-BY Daniel Bampoe